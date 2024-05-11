Yankees Injury Notes: Jasson Dominguez to DH for Single-A Tampa next week, DJ LeMahieu takes live BP

Prior to Saturday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Yankees manager Aaron Boone provided a few injury updates, including the latest on top prospect Jasson Dominguez and veteran DJ LeMahieu.

Dominguez to DH in Single-A

Boone gave an exciting update on Dominguez's road back to the big leagues following his Tommy John surgery on September 20, 2023. The 21-year-old is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment Tuesday with the Single-A Tampa Tarpons. Boone said that Dominguez will DH for the two weeks of the assignment before transitioning back to the field.

Dominguez is still ranked as the Yankees top prospect, but has slid down to No. 37 overall in the MLB Pipeline rankings.

He hit .265 with 22 doubles, 15 home runs, 76 RBI, and 83 walks over 118 games in Double-A (109 games) and Triple-A (nine games) during the 2023 season. Dominguez was then promoted to the majors in September and hit .258 with a double and four homers over eight games with the Yanks before suffering the torn UCL.

Boone said on May 7 that Dominguez has “been doing live BPs and all of his defensive stuff" over the past few weeks. The outfielder began throwing in early February and started swinging off a tee at the end of that month.

LeMahieu takes live BP

DJ LeMahieu, who has yet to play this season due to a foot injury suffered in spring training, joined the team in Florida and took live BP against JT Brubaker at the team's complex in Tampa.

Boone said on May 9 that "the plan is for him to come with us and continue ramping up this weekend."

LeMahieu appeared to be nearing a return to the team a few weeks ago, but suffered a setback while rehabbing with Double-A Somerset. The infielder was taken out of a game with right foot soreness after playing just one inning.