Yankees injuries: DJ LeMahieu nears rehab assignment, Gerrit Cole throws another bullpen

FILE - New York Yankees' DJ LeMahieu bats against the Baltimore Orioles during the sixth inning of a baseball game July 29, 2023, in Baltimore. The Yankees delayed the start of LeMahieu's minor league injury rehabilitation assignment after an MRI showed the fracture in his right foot has not fully healed. The 35-year-old, a two-time batting champion, has been sidelined since fouling a ball off the foot during a spring training game March 16. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez,, File)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Injured New York Yankees players DJ LeMahieu and Gerrit Cole are headed back to New York after spending time rehabbing at the team’s complex in Tampa, Florida, with LeMahieu likely to start a rehab assignment later this week.

LeMahieu took live at-bats and worked defensively before making the trip to New York while the Yankees begin a three-game series in Minnesota. Manager Aaron Boone said LeMahieu, who has been out all season after a non-displaced fracture of his right foot during spring training, would likely start a minor league rehab assignment on Thursday or Friday.

“Definitely want him to play games and get some volume under his belt,” Boone said pregame Monday, adding he was unsure of how many rehab games LeMahieu might play before being activated.

Meanwhile, Cole threw “30-some, 36 pitches or so” in his latest throwing session as he recovers from right elbow inflammation.

“Gerrit, everything went well,” Boone said. “Gerrit, just onward and upward.”

The Yankees also announced that outfielder Jasson Domínguez (Tommy John surgery recovery) and infielder Jorbit Vivas (left orbital fracture) are starting rehab assignments with Single-A Tampa. They faced former Yankee Domingo Germán, who made his first start with the Pirates' Single-A affiliate Tuesday. Right-hander Tommy Kahnle (right shoulder inflammation) had his rehab assignment transferred to Double-A Somerset.

