Yankees have ‘initial optimism’ about Juan Soto’s prognosis after leaving Thursday’s game

The Yankees have “initial optimism” about Juan Soto’s prognosis after he left Thursday night’s game against the Minnesota Twins due to what the team called left forearm discomfort, reports SNY’s Andy Martino.

Though the team hasn’t confirmed anything yet, and they are getting a radiologist to confirm the prognosis, Jon Heyman of the NY Post reports that tests on the superstar outfielder’s forearm revealed that he is just dealing with inflammation.

Soto is not in tonight’s starting lineup for the series opener of the highly-anticipated three-game set with Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers, but it sounds like he is expected to be okay.

The 25-year-old revealed postgame that he woke up one morning and was dealing with a discomfort that he's never felt before, but after treating it, he decided to try to grind through it as the issue had no effect on his swing or ability to play the field.

“It’s not any specific activity,” he said. “It’s kind of funny that it doesn’t hurt me whenever I throw or hit. It’s more like soreness that I feel with any kind of move that I make with my arm. But definitely it doesn’t stop me from doing anything baseball-wise in the field.”

Soto's been dealing with the issue for about a week or two, and after getting it checked out by team trainers and orthopedic surgeon Chris Ahmad during the near-hour rain delay midway through Thursday's contest, they decided it would be best to shut things down for the remainder of the night.

And after being sent for testing on Friday afternoon, it appears that the sweet-swinging lefty has avoided the worst and is expected to be okay moving forward.

As noted by Martino, Soto likely wouldn't have even come out of the game last night if not for the rain delay, it was more about having to ramp things back up after sitting through the long layoff.

Avoiding a long-term absence certainly is huge for the Yankees, as Soto has been tremendous in the middle of their lineup, hitting a league-best .318 with 17 homers and a stellar 1.027 OPS through 64 games.