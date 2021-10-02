Yankees INF DJ LeMahieu has a sports hernia, but avoids injured list

DJ LeMahieu close up shot sunglasses on road greys

After dealing with a "hip/groin thing" for a couple of weeks, Yankees manager Aaron Boone revealed that DJ LeMahieu has a sports hernia.

Boone added that the infielder is available in an emergency situation on Saturday, but will have to get the hernia "taken care off" once the season ends.

LeMahieu left Thursday's game, and did not play in Friday's game, either. But LeMahieu received a cortisone shot, and could be in Sunday's lineup.

The Yankees activated Andrew Velazquez, who is starting at shortstop on Saturday. They sent Albert Abreu down as the corresponding move.

After being in the AL MVP race in back-to-back seasons, LeMahieu has had a down season - he's hitting just .268 with a .711 OPS.

The Yankees can clinch a postseason berth with a win or losses by the Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners.

