How the Yankees can improve their pitching for the 2024 season

Aug 6, 2023; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Carlos Rodon (55) reacts after allowing a two-run home run to Houston Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez (not pictured) during the third inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports / © Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

If Gerrit Cole wins the American League Cy Young Award, an outcome that looks probable going into the home stretch of the season, the Yankees are always going to wonder what might have been had their other starters stayed healthy and/or performed at least reasonably close to expectations.

As one scout told me recently, “When they signed (Carlos) Rodon I thought they might have the best rotation in the league. Instead they were just Cole and not much else.”

As of Monday, in fact, Yankee starters have pitched to a 4.54 ERA, tied for ninth in the American League. If you take Cole’s 2.95 out of the equation, the other starters have pitched to a 5.09 ERA, a number that would rank third-worst in the AL, ahead of only the Oakland A’s and Kansas City Royals.

Obviously that’s not the only reason the Yankees are playing out the string in September -- their stunning sweep of the Astros in Houston over the weekend notwithstanding. Even with the rookie call-ups sparking the offense the Yanks are still 14th in the AL with a team batting average of .228 and 10th in the league in runs scored.

As bad as the offense has been most of the season, however, these Yankees almost surely would still at least be in the running for a wild card spot had their starting pitching not fallen apart on them.

Which raises the question of what they do about it for 2024.

The answer I got when I posed that question to rival scouts and team executives was probably not what fans want to hear. In essence the consensus was that because the Yankees are locked into an expensive deal with Rodon, as well as Cole, and they also have to fix their offense, they’re mostly going to have to run it back on the pitching side and hope for better health/performance.

“They bet on Rodon and they can’t take the bet back just because it failed them in Year 1,” one scout said. “I could see them adding a mid-rotation starter but they’re not going to the top of the market again. They still have the makings of a strong rotation if Rodon and (Nestor) Cortes are healthy next year.”

Other evaluators I spoke to offered a similar outlook and agreed that ex-Yankee Jordan Montgomery would be an ideal signing to fit that mid-rotation description.



“Solid, durable and he should be relatively affordable,” a team exec said. “He would fit well for them. If they had everybody healthy, you could make the case that he’d be a 4 or a 5, which would say a lot about their quality.”

The Yankees traded Montgomery, of course, last year to the St. Louis Cardinals for Harrison Bader, and the 30-year-old lefty seemingly has improved since then, pitching to an ERA-plus in the 125 range for the Cardinals and now the Texas Rangers since being acquired at this summer’s trade deadline.

“Just swap Montgomery in for (Luis) Severino this year and the Yankees might still have a shot (at a wild-card berth),” said the exec. “He’s had a good year. He just didn’t get much run support.”

Severino, meanwhile, was one of the worst starters in the big leagues with an ERA over 8.00 before finally putting together a couple of good starts, but he’s so inconsistent and injury-prone that it’s hard to imagine the Yankees re-signing him as he heads for free agency this winter.

They do have some other internal options. Clarke Schmidt has made strides in his first extended shot at starting, but he has been below league average, according to his ERA-plus number of 95. Meanwhile, Domingo German is very much a question mark after going into alcohol-related rehab a few weeks ago, and rookies Jhony Brito and Randy Vasquez are probably best-suited as depth starters in 2024.

If there is a wild card internally, it is surely Michael King. He’s been valuable in the bullpen the last few years, coming back strong this season after a fractured elbow sidelined him the last 10 weeks of the 2022 season, but he came through the minors as a starter and now the Yankees are using him in the rotation again, gradually stretching out his pitch count.

Depending how he finishes the season, he could give the Yankees another option for the rotation next season.

“He has the stuff to be an effective starter,” one scout said. “He has a quality mix of four pitches, counting his four-seam and two-seam fastball. “He’s a nice weapon to have in the bullpen but it’s easier to replace him there than find another starter with his potential -- especially as a low-cost guy who’s under team control.”

King is quickly making a strong impression, shutting down the Astros in Houston over five innings on Sunday night, allowing just one run, throwing 69 pitches in his longest outing so far. Coming off four shutout innings in Detroit, King has allowed one run over his last nine innings, while lowering his season ERA to 2.88.



So put King in a rotation next season with Cole, Rodon, Cortes, and Montgomery, and, as a scout put it, “That could match up with anybody.”

Then the scout added, “But that’s what I thought about their rotation going into this year.”

In short, no matter what else the Yankees do, there are going to be questions going into next year about Rodon, Cortes and German.

Cortes has made only 12 starts because of two IL stints related to a rotator cuff strain, while Rodon has made only nine starts, due to injuries to his forearm, his back, and most recently his hamstring.

When the left-hander has pitched he has been a huge disappointment, as reflected in his 5.70 ERA. Yet one scout who saw him pitch six strong innings against the Washington Nationals on Aug. 22 insists Rodon still has the stuff that made him one of the top pitchers in the majors in 2021 and ’22.

“When I saw him he was throwing 96-plus with his fastball, and his slider had good bite to it,” the scout said. “I think you have to chalk it up as a lost year for him. He had the injuries and then he probably put extra pressure on himself, starting the season late with a new team and big contract.

“If he can stay healthy I still think he can go back to being a dominant starter and the Yankees could have a strong rotation. It might take a little bit of a leap of faith but it’s also the reality of where they are, boxed in with a bunch of big contracts and some other needs.”

The scout makes a solid case. On the starting pitching side at least, the Yankees don’t have much choice but to run it back, albeit with a couple of tweaks.

Montgomery and King would add some dependability and potential for dominance. Then, more than anything, they’d need that bet on Rodon to start paying dividends.