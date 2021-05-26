Yankees' impressive starting pitching scoreless streak ends at 37.1 innings

Corey Kluber side angle pinstripes close shot Blue Jays

The Yankees starting pitching shutout streak finally came to an end at 37.1 innings on Tuesday night, as Corey Kluber allowed a two-run home run to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the top of the third inning.

The streak started with Kluber’s no-hitter against the Texas Rangers last Wednesday, and it held through a full turn of the rotation.

Kluber (9 IP), Domingo German (7 IP), Jordan Montgomery (7 IP), Gerrit Cole (7 IP), and Jameson Taillon (5 IP) were all lights out this week, as the Yankees went 5-0, including a weekend sweep of the Chicago White Sox. During that span, the five-man group walked just six batters while striking out 36 hitters. Kluber then added 2.1 scoreless innings on Tuesday against Toronto before allowing the home run.

When the regular season began, there was a thought that the Yankees’ rotation would be very top-heavy with Cole leading the way as a Cy Young candidate, but a lot of question marks after that. Kluber and Taillon have both had injury issues in the past, German served a lengthy domestic violence suspension, and there were question whether or not Montgomery could take his game to the next level.

The question now, following this scoreless streak coming to an end, is whether or not the Yankees’ starting pitching can stay anywhere close to this level of play as the season progresses.