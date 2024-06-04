Yankees host the Twins to start 3-game series

Minnesota Twins (33-26, third in the AL Central) vs. New York Yankees (42-19, first in the AL East)

New York; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Bailey Ober (5-3, 4.89 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 58 strikeouts); Yankees: Luis Gil (7-1, 1.99 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, 79 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Yankees -169, Twins +142; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees host the Minnesota Twins to start a three-game series.

New York has an 18-8 record at home and a 42-19 record overall. The Yankees are 20-4 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Minnesota has gone 17-13 on the road and 33-26 overall. The Twins have an 11-4 record in games decided by one run.

The teams meet Tuesday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Volpe has 10 doubles, five triples and six home runs for the Yankees. Aaron Judge is 14-for-36 with two doubles and seven home runs over the last 10 games.

Ryan Jeffers leads Minnesota with 12 home runs while slugging .525. Trevor Larnach is 6-for-27 with three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 8-2, .261 batting average, 2.05 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

Twins: 7-3, .226 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Yankees: Clarke Schmidt: 15-Day IL (lat), Jon Berti: 10-Day IL (calf), Nick Burdi: 15-Day IL (hip), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gerrit Cole: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jasson Dominguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (back)

Twins: Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (knee), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (tricep), Zack Weiss: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.