Yankees host the Twins on home winning streak

Minnesota Twins (33-28, third in the AL Central) vs. New York Yankees (44-19, first in the AL East)

New York; Thursday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Pablo Lopez (5-5, 4.84 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 75 strikeouts); Yankees: Marcus Stroman (5-2, 2.73 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 55 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Yankees -145, Twins +121; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees, on a four-game home winning streak, host the Minnesota Twins.

New York has a 20-8 record at home and a 44-19 record overall. The Yankees have gone 19-5 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Minnesota has a 33-28 record overall and a 17-15 record in road games. The Twins are 10th in the majors with 67 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

The teams play Thursday for the sixth time this season. The Yankees are up 5-0 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto has 11 doubles, three triples and 17 home runs while hitting .319 for the Yankees. Aaron Judge is 14-for-36 with two doubles, a triple and five home runs over the past 10 games.

Ryan Jeffers has 14 doubles and 12 home runs for the Twins. Jose Miranda is 8-for-35 with a double, a triple, two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 8-2, .247 batting average, 2.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Twins: 5-5, .198 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Clarke Schmidt: 15-Day IL (lat), Jon Berti: 10-Day IL (calf), Nick Burdi: 15-Day IL (hip), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gerrit Cole: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jasson Dominguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (back)

Twins: Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (knee), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (tricep), Zack Weiss: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

