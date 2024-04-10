Yankees host the Marlins, aim to extend home win streak

Miami Marlins (1-11, fifth in the NL East) vs. New York Yankees (10-2, first in the AL East)

New York; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Ryan Weathers (0-1, 4.00 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, 11 strikeouts); Yankees: Marcus Stroman (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.83 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Yankees -222, Marlins +183; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees, on a four-game home winning streak, host the Miami Marlins.

New York has a 10-2 record overall and a 4-1 record at home. The Yankees have the fifth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .394.

Miami has a 1-11 record overall and a 1-4 record on the road. The Marlins have a 0-2 record in games decided by one run.

Wednesday's game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Volpe has three doubles, two home runs and six RBI while hitting .375 for the Yankees. Juan Soto is 12-for-39 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Jake Burger has two doubles and two home runs for the Marlins. Bryan De La Cruz is 11-for-41 with a double, a home run and an RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 8-2, .238 batting average, 2.57 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Marlins: 1-9, .198 batting average, 5.17 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), DJ LeMahieu: 10-Day IL (foot), Oswald Peraza: 10-Day IL (shoulder), McKinley Moore: 15-Day IL (knee), Tommy Kahnle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Gerrit Cole: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jasson Dominguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (back)

Marlins: Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Braxton Garrett: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Simpson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Xavier Edwards: 10-Day IL (foot), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (shoulder), JT Chargois: 15-Day IL (neck), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.