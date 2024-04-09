Yankees host the Marlins on 3-game home win streak

Miami Marlins (1-10, fifth in the NL East) vs. New York Yankees (9-2, first in the AL East)

New York; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Andrew Jacob Puk (0-2, 9.00 ERA, 2.83 WHIP, six strikeouts); Yankees: Carlos Rodon (0-0, 2.79 ERA, 1.76 WHIP, seven strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Yankees -196, Marlins +162; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees, on a three-game home winning streak, host the Miami Marlins.

New York has a 3-1 record in home games and a 9-2 record overall. Yankees pitchers have a collective 2.79 ERA, which ranks fourth in the AL.

Miami is 1-10 overall and 1-3 on the road. The Marlins have gone 0-1 in games decided by one run.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Giancarlo Stanton leads the Yankees with five extra base hits (two doubles and three home runs). Anthony Volpe is 15-for-36 with three doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Nick Gordon leads Miami with two home runs while slugging .524. Jake Burger is 9-for-38 with two home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 8-2, .248 batting average, 2.67 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Marlins: 1-9, .211 batting average, 5.63 ERA, outscored by 31 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), DJ LeMahieu: 10-Day IL (foot), Oswald Peraza: 10-Day IL (shoulder), McKinley Moore: 15-Day IL (knee), Tommy Kahnle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Gerrit Cole: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jasson Dominguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (back)

Marlins: Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Braxton Garrett: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Simpson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Xavier Edwards: 10-Day IL (foot), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (shoulder), JT Chargois: 15-Day IL (neck), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.