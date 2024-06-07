Yankees host the Dodgers in first of 3-game series

Los Angeles Dodgers (39-25, first in the NL West) vs. New York Yankees (45-19, first in the AL East)

New York; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (6-2, 3.32 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 76 strikeouts); Yankees: Cody Poteet (2-0, 2.45 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees host the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday to open a three-game series.

New York is 45-19 overall and 21-8 at home. Yankees hitters have a collective .336 on-base percentage, the highest percentage in the AL.

Los Angeles is 39-25 overall and 18-13 in road games. The Dodgers have a 32-9 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge leads the Yankees with 41 extra base hits (19 doubles, a triple and 21 home runs). Juan Soto is 12-for-32 with a double, two triples, three home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani has 17 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 40 RBI while hitting .318 for the Dodgers. Freddie Freeman is 13-for-38 with three doubles, a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 8-2, .245 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Dodgers: 6-4, .271 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Juan Soto: day-to-day (forearm), Clarke Schmidt: 15-Day IL (lat), Jon Berti: 10-Day IL (calf), Nick Burdi: 15-Day IL (hip), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gerrit Cole: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jasson Dominguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (back)

Dodgers: Connor Brogdon: 60-Day IL (foot), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (oblique), Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (posterior), Ryan Brasier: 15-Day IL (calf), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bobby Miller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

