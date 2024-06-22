Yankees host Atlanta Braves, look to break home slide

Atlanta Braves (42-31, second in the NL East) vs. New York Yankees (51-27, first in the AL East)

New York; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Charlie Morton (4-3, 3.91 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 76 strikeouts); Yankees: Marcus Stroman (6-3, 3.19 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 61 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Yankees -141, Braves +120; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees look to stop their three-game home skid with a victory against the Atlanta Braves.

New York is 51-27 overall and 23-13 at home. The Yankees have the ninth-best team batting average in MLB play at .250.

Atlanta has an 18-18 record on the road and a 42-31 record overall. Braves hitters have a collective .412 slugging percentage to rank third in the NL.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge has 22 doubles, a triple and 27 home runs while hitting .301 for the Yankees. Giancarlo Stanton is 13-for-39 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

Matt Olson has 19 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 40 RBI for the Braves. Austin Riley is 13-for-35 with four doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 4-6, .218 batting average, 5.61 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Braves: 7-3, .267 batting average, 2.76 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Gleyber Torres: day-to-day (groin), Anthony Rizzo: 60-Day IL (wrist), Clarke Schmidt: 60-Day IL (lat), Cody Poteet: 15-Day IL (tricep), Ian Hamilton: 15-Day IL (lat), Jon Berti: 60-Day IL (calf), Nick Burdi: 15-Day IL (hip), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (back)

Braves: AJ Smith-Shawver: 15-Day IL (oblique), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Hurston Waldrep: 15-Day IL (elbow), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Harris II: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 60-Day IL (knee), Jimmy Herget: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Jordan Minter: 15-Day IL (hip), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.