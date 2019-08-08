Yankees hit record-breaking 49th and 50th home runs against Orioles this season

A lot of teams have feasted on Baltimore Orioles pitching in 2019, but the New York Yankees have taken things to Joey Chestnut level. The Yankees set a single-season record Wednesday, hitting their 49th home run against the Orioles during a 14-2 victory.

In the fifth inning, Gio Urshela set the record with a two-run blast off Miguel Castro. With that home run, the Yankees set the record for most home runs hit against an opponent in a single season. Kyle Higashioka’s three-run home run in the fourth inning tied the record.

While that’s impressive, it doesn’t do justice to just how good the Yankees have been against Baltimore this season. The Yankees managed to set that record with four games to go against the Orioles this season.

Still have some innings left tonight and four games in the Bronx next week. Mercy. https://t.co/KKbaSnw0XL — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) August 8, 2019

The Yankees added to that total an inning later, as Urshela hit another home run to bring the team’s total to 50. In the ninth, the Yankees added two more home runs. Bringing their season total against the Orioles to 52.

How staggering is that figure? Well, at least two other Major League Baseball teams haven’t hit that many home runs in their home ballpark.

Mind-boggling graphic on our broadcast pic.twitter.com/CDpgNoi7qN — James Smyth (@JamesSmyth621) August 8, 2019

The Orioles appeared to feel that frustration during Wednesday’s game. In the fifth inning, Chris Davis appeared to get into it with manager Brandon Hyde.

Here's what the MASN cameras caught of the Chris Davis-Brandon Hyde interaction:



Appears Hyde said something Davis didn't appreciate, then Davis had to be held back by hitting coach Don Long and Mark Trumbo. pic.twitter.com/4GTaePor2Y — Zachary Silver (@zachsilver) August 8, 2019

At 38-75, the Orioles have the second-worst record in baseball. The team’s pitching has been a major problem, posting a 5.73 ERA and allowing 229 home runs. Both of those figures rank dead last.

