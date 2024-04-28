Yankees hit four home runs in wire-to-wire win over Brewers, 15-3

The Yankees banged out 15 runs on 19 hits, including four home runs, en route to their 15-3 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday night.

Here are the takeaways...

-New York’s offense had a field day against Milwaukee starter Joe Ross from the get-go, scoring three in the first inning thanks to Alex Verdugo’s three-run home run. Anthony Volpe started things off with a HBP, followed by a Juan Soto walk. After Aaron Judge struck out, Verdugo – batting cleanup – launched a first pitch slider to right center field to give New York an instant 3-0 lead.

-The offense erupted once again in the third after a bases-clearing double off the bat of Gleyber Torres who finished 2-for-5. It was a good sign for the second baseman who has struggled so far this season but has upped his batting average to .202.

-Carlos Rodon was on the bump for New York and continued his early-season dominance. After a first-inning homer to Rhys Hoskins, the lefty set down Milwaukee’s lineup from there. He went six innings and allowed just two hits and a walk while striking out eight on 93 pitches (57 strikes) for his second win of the year. His season ERA has dipped to 2.48.

-After a run in the fifth inning on Oswaldo Cabrera’s RBI single to make it 7-1, the Yankees poured it on in the sixth. Judge went deep for the sixth time of the season with a two-run shot to make it a 9-1 game. But New York wasn’t done there.

-Anthony Rizzo continued the good times rolling with a two-run shot of his own two batters later. After Verdugo singled, Rizzo sent a 3-2 slider to right field to give the Bronx Bombers an 11-1 lead.

-The home runs kept coming in the ninth inning – this time Giancarlo Stanton getting in on the fun. Facing position player Owen Miller, who took the mound to save the Brewers’ bullpen, the Yanks put the first three batters on before Verdugo hit a sac fly for his fourth RBI of the night. Stanton followed with a three-run bomb off a 65.7 mph “slider” to give New York a 15-1 lead.

-Six Yankees had multi-hit games as New York banged out 19 hits. Meanwhile, Milwaukee mustered just three hits against Rodon and the Yankees’ bullpen.

Game MVP: Carlos Rodon

-On a night where the Yanks scored 15 runs on 19 hits, it was Rodon who had the biggest impact on the game after his six innings of one-run ball. He's now allowed one earned run in his last 13 innings.

Highlights

What's next

The Yankees and Brewers play the rubber-game of their three-game series on Sunday at 2:10 p.m.

RHP Marcus Stroman (2-1, 2.93 ERA) goes up against RHP Tobias Myers (0-1, 1.80 ERA).