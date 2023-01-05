Yankees hire former Mets GM Omar Minaya as senior advisor to baseball operations

Omar Minaya / USA Today Sports

Former Mets general manager Omar Minaya is joining the Yankees front office as a senior advisor to the baseball operations department.

Minaya is the second former big league GM hired by the Yankees in the last 24 hours, as the team announced the hiring of Brian Sabean as an executive advisor to GM Brian Cashman on Wednesday.

Minaya, 64, had three separate stints with the Mets, serving as the team’s general manager from 2004-2010. During his tenure as GM, the Mets added big names like Pedro Martinez, Johan Santana, Carlos Beltran, Billy Wagner, and Carlos Delgado, among others, with the Mets reaching the NLCS in 2006.

Aside from his time with the Mets, Minaya has also served as GM of the Montreal Expos, senior vice president of baseball operations for the San Diego Padres, and has held positions with both the league and players’ association.

In recent years, the Yankees have taken a very analytical approach, so bringing in Minaya and Sabean, two people with experienced scouting backgrounds, could help to balance out their approach moving forward.