Yankees hire former Giants GM Brian Sabean as executive advisor to Brian Cashman

Oct 22, 2014; Kansas City, MO, USA; San Francisco Giants general manager Brian Sabean sits in the dugout before game two of the 2014 World Series against the San Francisco Giants at Kauffman Stadium. / Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Brian Sabean, the architect behind three World Series titles with the San Francisco Giants, has been hired by the Yankees as executive advisor to senior vice president and GM Brian Cashman.

The 66-year-old spent the last three decades with the Giants in multiple roles, serving as GM and senior vice president from 1996-2015, building Giants teams that won the World Series in 2010, 2012, and 2014.

Sabean was named Executive of the Year by Sporting News in 2003 and by Baseball America in 2003 and 2012.

Coming back to the Bronx is a bit of a homecoming for Sabean, who worked his way up the scouting department with the Yankees for eight seasons from 1985-1992. He served as the Yankees' vice president of player development and scouting from 1990-92 before moving on to the Giants.