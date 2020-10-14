Yankees give health update on Luis Severino, who is not expected to be ready for 2021 Opening Day

Yankees RHP Luis Severino had Tommy John surgery this past February, meaning that him returning in time for Opening Day of 2021 isn't impossible. But GM Brian Cashman does not expect it to play out that way.

"Normally those (recoveries) are longer than 12 months," Cashman told reporters Wednesday via Zoom. "I don't know what the proper date would be. But is it June? I think throwing months out like probably June is a safe way to go. Maybe it's July. If it's sooner, so be it. His Tommy John rehab is going well. I think he's three weeks into his -- I think it's 90 feet -- (throwing from) flat ground right now. It's going as well as can be expected at this early juncture, but obviously he's got a lot of road to clear. And then there will be a shutdown period while he recovers again in this process.

"So all those things are to be determined. But normally it seems like Tommy John nowadays are anywhere from 14-to-15 months, so I got to give myself and, therefore, our fans a little bit of safety rails in terms of when would be the appropriate time to expect him to be reintroduced to the major league club."

With Severino potentially not back until a few months into the 2021 season, the Yankees -- whose rotation situation is very much in flux -- will have to consider their expectations for Severino while making their offseason plan to improve.

Masahiro Tanaka and James Paxton, and J.A. Happ are set to become free agents after the conclusion of the World Series, with Paxton coming off an injury and Tanaka and Happ having struggled in the postseason.

Gerrit Cole will lead the rotation in 2021, but question marks abound after that. Jordan Montgomery, Deivi Garcia, and perhaps Domingo German (coming off a domestic violence suspension) are all possibilities, as are prospects like Clarke Schmidt and Michael King.