Yankees have had trade talks with Pirates involving Jameson Taillon and Josh Bell: report

Josh Bell and Jameson Taillon high-fiving with Pirates

While it sounds like bringing back DJ LeMahieu remains the Yankees’ top priority in free agency, the trade market could present other opportunities for the Bombers to pick up some key pieces.

According to a report from Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the Yankees have had talks with the Pirates involving starting pitcher Jameson Taillon and first baseman Josh Bell. Mackey reports that he’s “unsure on seriousness or scope,” but that the two clubs could make for interesting trade partners.

The second overall pick in the 2010 draft, the right-handed Taillon could be an intriguing rotation option for the Yankees, who will likely have Gerrit Cole, Jordan Montgomery, and a lot of questions after that.

The 6-foot-5 right-hander is under team control through the 2022 season, and he has a career ERA of 3.67 to go along with a 1.247 WHIP. While the talent is clearly there, Taillon has been held back by injuries, as he underwent Tommy John surgery in 2014 and then had surgery to repair a flexor tendon along with a UCL revision in 2019, which caused him to miss all of the 2020 season as well.

Meanwhile, Bell is a switch-hitting first baseman who lofted a career-best 37 home runs and 116 RBI in 2019, making his first All-Star appearance of his career. His numbers dropped off in 2020, though, as his average dipped 51 points to .226 to go along with a less-than-impressive .305 OBP. He struck out 59 times in 57 games during the shortened campaign.

Bell’s powerful bat, especially as a left-handed hitter, could give him big power potential if he played his home games at Yankee Stadium, but it’s hard to see exactly how he would fit in the lineup. The Yankees, of course, have Luke Voit at first base and have been keener on using Giancarlo Stanton as a DH option rather than a true outfielder, though that could change.

Like Taillon, Bell would be under team control through the 2022 season, but the 28-year-old could prove to be an expensive part-time player should the Yankees not have an everyday spot for him on the field.