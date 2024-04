Yankees-Guardians postponed Friday, to be made up as part of doubleheader Saturday

Yankees-Guardians postponed Friday, to be made up as part of doubleheader Saturday

The Yankees' game against the Guardians on Friday night in Cleveland has been postponed due to inclement weather.

It will be made up on Saturday as part of a split doubleheader.

Game 1 starts at 12:10 p.m., with the second game beginning at 6:10 p.m.