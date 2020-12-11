Yankees GM Brian Cashman on re-signing DJ LeMahieu: 'Our intent is there'

Dj LeMaheiu

The Yankees are known for going after the big name free agents year after year. Last offseason, they signed star pitcher Gerrit Cole to a nine-year, $324 million deal.

But this year, the main priority for GM Brian Cashman is re-signing DJ LeMahieu, after the infielder won the 2020 AL batting title with a .364 average. Cashman spoke to Meredith Markovits in an interview on YES Network on Thursday night to discuss the team's offseason plans.

"No, I don't have any updates there," Cashman said. "We have had discussions, and our intent is there. Obviously we have good intentions when it comes to DJ LeMahieu and trying to re-sign him, and I think he has the same on his end.

"Free agency is very complicated and tricky and there's competition. The dance and the conversations will continue. We certainly hope for a positive outcome, but it's also possible that there isn't one. We just have to wait and see. Clearly, if you could wave a magic wand and do it right, and not have the suspense play out. I'd rather fast forward to the end so we know what the result is. But that's just not how this system works."

LeMahieu nearly won the AL MVP for his impressive 2020 season, finishing in third place behind Chicago White Sox slugger Jose Abreu and Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez. It would be a huge loss for the Yanks to not re-sign LeMahieu, but Cashman knows he must be prepared for anything to happen this winter.

"Like always, ultimately, come up with what's the best options," Cashman said. "But we're gonna exhaust his option first. Which is to try to keep him here. He loves playing in New York, he loves playing for the New York Yankees and our fan base, and clearly loves his teammates.

"There's a lot of things in our favor, but ultimately it comes down the financial opportunity that we provide as it's measured to the financial opportunity that others are providing. And that's the big unknown. And only him and his family, and his representation can navigate that."

