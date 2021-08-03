Yankees say Jordan Montgomery has tested positive for COVID-19

Yankees Jordan Montgomery 5/21 vs White Sox

The Yankees now have two starting pitchers who have tested positive for COVID-19 within 24 hours of each other.

GM Brian Cashman called in to WFAN's Carton & Roberts to discuss the current state of the Yankees post trade deadline. He mentioned on air that lefty Jordan Montgomery has tested positive for COVID-19.

"The latest is we have another positive of COVID in Jordan Montgomery," Cashman said. "You're breaking news right now on WFAN that not just Gerrit Cole is COVID positive, but Jordan Montgomery."



Ace Gerrit Cole tested positive on Monday night, and will not pitch on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles. Cole was expected to make his 22nd start of the season, as they try to bounce back from a 7-1 series opening loss to the O's. Instead, Luis Gil will make his MLB debut.

"We now got two important pieces that obviously we'll have to set aside, and we'll continue to deal with that as we've done with others," Cashman said. "It's just we spent an entire evening last night and today getting a verification on Jordan, and how we're going to back fill. We clearly had to scramble to get a starter for today's game, and try to back fill to protect that starter as well as the other people in that pen."

Montgomery is 4-5 this season with a 3.69 ERA and 115 strikeouts over 21 starts and 114.2 IP. He's gone 1-4 over his last seven starts but has thrown to a 3.03 ERA, tossing 5.2 scoreless innings on July 22 against the Boston Red Sox.

"Yeah 10 days, I believe, it'll be 10 days unless they test negative on multiple occasions prior to that, then they can come back sooner," Cashman said. "And on top of that it could be longer because then you got to make sure their arm care is good and what kind of position can they do work in while they're remote."

Manager Aaron Boone spoke to reporters prior to the team's game against the Orioles on Tuesday night, and gave some more updates on Cole and Montgomery's situation. He expressed confidence that they will be able to contain it to just the two pitchers.

"Yeah I think everyone can understand that's certainly a challenge and difficult," Boone said. "Certainly feel for Gerrit and Monty in this situation, guys that are obviously in the midst of great seasons for us, and integral parts of this team. Feel for them having to go sit out when generally speaking they're feeling pretty well.

"Yeah it's frustrating, but it's also what we and many people in the world have had to deal with in every walk of life. You just handle it and deal with it the best you can, and try to get through it. We've been through some of these challenges, even recently and gotten through them, and that's what we'll expect to do again."