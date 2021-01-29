Yankees' GM Brian Cashman doesn't mince words on Gary Sanchez's struggles: 'The whole world knows why he was benched'

Gary Sanchez dejected after striking out

Gary Sanchez's struggles were notable to just about everyone -- well, except for Gary Sanchez.

In an interview with ESPN's Marly Rivera last month, the Yankees catcher said he "didn't know why [he} wasn't playing," despite a slash line of .147/.253/.365 and a 36 percent strikeout rate -- all career-worsts -- and defensive issues that were as bad as his early years in pinstripes.

Well, Brian Cashman called out Sanchez for his lack of self-awareness on WFAN's Moose & Maggie, calling the article a head-scratcher.

"I think the whole world knows why he was benched. ...it’s pretty much self-aware[ness] at that point," said Cashman. "You had a horrible year on both sides of the ball, you lost your job in the most important time of the season, which is October baseball. I’m not sure if there is an explanation necessary. ...Your play speaks for itself, and you either play well enough to keep playing or you don't."

Sanchez told ESPN that he did not get an explanation from the team during his benching.

"Whether you were told directly - I'm not saying he wasn't, I'm not saying he was -- I don't really care," Cashman said.

Despite the harsh truth, Cashman did say he would not judge Sanchez based on his rough 2020 season going forward, and is confident that he will turn things around.

"I've had a lot of conversations with Gary. I know the talent level he possesses, I do know he cares, I do know he works, and I'm pretty certain you'll see a different version... from his this year," Cashman said.

