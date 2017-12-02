Yankees GM attempts to recruit Shohei Ohtani while hanging off a large building

Brian Cashman will go to extreme lengths to recruit Shohei Ohtani. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

Shohei Ohtani’s management group wanted teams to submit uniques pitches in order to win his services, but they may not have had this in mind. New York Yankees general manager went above and beyond Friday morning, making a pitch for Ohtani to join the Yankees just seconds prior to repelling down a 22-story building.

While hanging off the side of the Landmark Building in Stamford, Conn., Cashman launched into his sales pitch for the 23-year-old Japanese superstar.

. @Yankees GM Brian Cashman makes an appeal to Japanese star Shohei Ohtani from the top of a building. pic.twitter.com/M4mXwGSfOs — Fox5NY (@fox5ny) December 1, 2017





Here’s what Cashman had to say:

“Ohtani-san, New York has been waiting for this moment. This is a stage for all the great players in the world to play on and, obviously, we believe you are one of those next great players. So, I hope you’re listening. We’re saying it loud from the top of buildings: We’re interested.”

Now, before you start thinking this is some crazy stunt Cashman decided to take on in order to get Ohtani’s attention, that’s not the case. Cashman has been rappelling down the side of the Landmark Building for years now. He typically does it as part of a holiday ceremony in Stamford. Occasionally, he dresses up as Santa Claus.

Cashman may not need theatrics in order to sign Ohtani. The Yankees have the second-highest international spending budget. They can offer Ohtani just a little less than the Texas Rangers.

It’s unclear how much that will matter. Ohtani is giving up potentially $200 million to come over to Major League Baseball this offseason. He may be more interested in comfort and opportunity instead of cash.

The Yankees already have a lot to offer in those areas as well. They are an iconic franchise, they play in one of the biggest cities in the country and they are loaded with young talent.

That’s probably the only pitch they need to make, but maybe Cashman’s antics will be the unique aspect that pushes the Yankees over the edge.

