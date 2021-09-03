Yankees' Gleyber Torres hit by pitch in left hand in Thursday's rehab assignment

Gleyber Torres starts to run after connecting with ball home jersey

Playing in his final rehab assignment with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday, Gleyber Torres singled and went 1-for-3 with a hit-by-pitch.

The hit-by-pitch came in Torres' final at-bat in the bottom of the ninth inning, and it appeared that he was hit in the left hand that landed him on the IL to begin with. Torres was seen shaking his hand and was pulled from the game for a pinch-runner.



The initial outlook on Torres appears positive, though.

"Fine. No issues. No problem. Good to go (health wise)," RailRiders manager Doug Davis said via Conor Foley of The Scranton Times-Tribune. "It didn't get him real good, but you never know when it's around those fingers. Fortunately, he's fine."



Torres, who has been expected to return to the team for Friday's game against the Orioles, played in three rehab games dating back to last Sunday, totaling two hits and one home run.

He's been out since Aug. 8 with a left hand injury.