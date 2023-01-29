Yankees, Gleyber Torres settle on one-year contract, avoiding arbitration

New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres (25) is congratulated by teammates for hitting a home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the second inning at Yankee Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees announced on Sunday morning that the club and infielder Gleyber Torres have agreed to a one-year contract, avoiding arbitration.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Torres filed at $10.2 million, while the team countered at $9.7 million. According to multiple reports, Torres’ one-year deal is worth $9.95 million.

Torres remains under team control through the 2024 season, his last year of arbitration eligibility.

After having two down seasons in 2020 and 2021, Torres had a nice bounce-back year in 2022, though he wasn’t quite the same All-Star player that he was in 2018-19. The middle infielder slashed .257/.310/.451 this season with 24 homers, 76 RBI, and 73 runs scored.

While his Yankees career started out with a bang with back-to-back All-Star appearances in 2018 and 2019, Torres’ time with the team has been very up and down, making his long-term future with the club somewhat murky.

The Yankees have a few different options when it comes to setting their starting infield, so Torres could theoretically start at either second or short, but with Anthony Volpe and Oswald Peraza waiting in the wings, Torres could eventually be moved.