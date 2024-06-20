Yankees' Gleyber Torres exits Thursday's game vs. Orioles with groin tightness

Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres exited Thursday's game against the Baltimore Orioles with what the team says is right groin tightness.

Torres was pulled before the start of the sixth inning. Oswaldo Cabrera, who started at third, shifted over to second with DJ LeMahieu, who started at first base, moving to third. Yankees rookie Ben Rice came in to man first base for the final four innings.

Before exiting the game, Torres was 1-for-2 with a solo shot that got the Yankees on the board. He did have a fielding error -- his 11th of the season.

It's unclear whether Torres will miss the series opener against the Atlanta Braves on Friday. The Yankees don't have a day off until Monday.

Torres, 27, is in the final year of his contract with the Yankees. After having one of his best seasons, he's had a rough start to 2024.

In 77 games, Torres is slashing .221/.300/.641 with seven home runs and 28 RBI.