Yankees' Gio Urshela, Gleyber Torres make 80-61 cut of MLB Network's Top 100 Right Now countdown

Gleyber Torres Gio Urshela 2019

A latest cut of MLB Network's Top 100 Right Now countdown came out Wednesday, featuring Yankees 3B Gio Urshela and SS Gleyber Torres among the 80-61 range.



Urshela at 78th and Torres in 64th follows OF/DH Giancarlo Stanton, who earned a No. 97 ranking when the initial cut of 100-81 came out Tuesday.

A year ago, Torres was 31st. The prior season, Torres was 69th.

As a second-year starter for New York in 2020, the 29-year-old Urshela slashed .298/.368/.490 with six home runs and 30 RBI over 43 regular-season games. He made his mark in 2019, complementing stout defense with a slash line of .314/.355/.534 and 21 home runs and 74 RBI.



Torres, 24, moved from 2B to SS in 2020 and struggled both ways at times. In addition to his up-and-down defense, he slashed .243/.356/.368 with three home runs and 16 RBI through 42 regular-season games.

As a second-year starter in 2019, he earned his second All-Star appearance after slashing .278/.337/.535 with 38 home runs and 90 RBI over 144 regular-season games.

