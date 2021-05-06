Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton on recent red-hot hitting stretch: 'I’m in a pretty good one right now'

Alex Smith
·3 min read
Giancarlo Stanton leaps and celebrates with Aaron Judge
If you’ve ever needed evidence of just how much can change for a big-league hitter over the span of just a couple weeks, look no further than Giancarlo Stanton.

Exactly two weeks ago, on April 21, Stanton went 0-for-4 with a strikeout against Atlanta, dropping his season average to .158 to go along with a .238 OBP and a .333 slugging percentage. He had three home runs at that point, but also 21 strikeouts in 57 official at-bats, looking lost at the plate at times.

But in the 11 games since, Stanton has been on an absolute tear, batting at a .500 clip (24-of-48) with five home runs, and 10 RBI, looking nothing but locked in at the plate.

Stanton added to those numbers in the Yankees' 6-3 win over the Astros Wednesday, going 3-for-4 with a homer and four RBI.

“I’m doing a great job on mistakes. Pitcher makes a mistake in the middle of the plate, I’m doing some damage on it,” Stanton said after the game. “That’s our job, that’s my job. Some stretches you do better than others, but I’m in a pretty good one right now.

“In the beginning of the year, I was getting pitches to hit and not squaring them up. So, I’d say that’s the right adjustment for it.”

Meanwhile, manager Aaron Boone has known all along that Stanton would eventually lock in, mainly because the way the slugger prepares on a daily basis.

“It’s been great to see him just, again, he’s a special person and talent, and as I keep going back, I’ve been saying it for a couple years, this has been coming, and it’s just been about getting him on the field,” said Boone. “We saw it obviously in the playoffs last year, and after the week or two slow start, the at-bats have just been so good night in and night out.

“He’s a great player, he’s a great hitter. I just think he’s incredibly disciplined to his, whether it’s routine, how to prepare himself physically, how to prepare himself mentally for the opponent, what his game plan is going in each day against a particular pitcher, and grinding to and sticking to that game plan, and being disciplined to it.”

Stanton, of course, is a former NL MVP who has put up some monster numbers in the past, and while it’s hard for him to compare this hot streak to others he’s had, he knows how good he’s feeling every time he steps to the plate, but also knows there’s a long way to go this season.

“I haven’t thrown in three-hit games like this before,” Stanton said. “I feel great. I can’t tell you if it’s the best ever. I’m just glad I’m here, and gotta work to keep it going.

“It’s tough when you’re climbing back from something for a month or two, you feel like you’ll never get out of it. But still a long season ahead. I didn’t climb out of nothing. Still got work to do, feeling good, and keep it going.”

