Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton ranked among top 100 players in MLB

Giancarlo Stanton celebrates his grand slam in Game 1 of ALDS

MLB Network began ranking the top 100 players in the game, and one Yankee has already made the list.

Giancarlo Stanton comes in at No. 97 in the first release starting from the bottom. He ranked at No. 63 in 2020.

The Tampa Bay Rays' Randy Arozarena, Baltimore Orioles' Trey Mancini, and Boston Red Sox' J.D. Martinez are behind him from 100-98 ,respectively. Rays pitcher Tyler Glasnow and Milwaukee Brewers reliever Josh Hader were in front of him at No. 96 and 95.



Injuries are the main reason Stanton is this low on the list, with Stanton still an elite player when healthy.

It showed in 2018 when he played 158 games and smashed 38 homers with a .266/.343/.509 slash line and 100 RBI.



But Stanton has missed a ton of games over the past two seasons due to various ailments, including only 18 games played in 2019 -- 23 total if you count the postseason.

However, Stanton finished off the 2020 season on a high note, becoming a positive source of power and clutch hitting against the Indians and Rays. He hit six homers in seven games, including four in the ALDS with 10 RBI and a .316 average.

The Yanks are hoping there is more of that from Stanton this year, as he will likely serve as DH most nights with Clint Frazier in left field. The main goal, though, is health.

As long as Stanton can continuously tie his cleats and step into the box, he could very well be higher on this list in 2022.