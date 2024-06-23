Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton expects to miss 'about four weeks' with hamstring strain

The Yankees placed slugger Giancarlo Stanton on the 10-day IL Sunday with a left hamstring strain, but he may end up missing a bit more time due to the injury.

"It should be in the four-week range, so just as soon as possible, close to that timeframe," Stanton said after the team's loss to the Atlanta Braves on Sunday afternoon.

"My feelings don't really matter in this time, it's gonna be about four weeks and I gotta do what I can to get there," he added.

He clarified that he felt the hamstring injury on a scoring play in the fourth inning, as he could be seen running gingerly while heading home. Stanton added he could tell right away that he would have to miss time because of the strain.

"Yeah, I knew it'd be a few weeks for sure."

Stanton said he received a PRP injection on Sunday, and can start do some exercises after 48 hours. He added that he felt better this morning than last night.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone noted after Sunday's loss that Stanton's MRI showed a "mild" strain and the team will determine the course of action after they see how his hamstring responds in the coming days.