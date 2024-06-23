Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton exits Saturday's game vs. Braves with hamstring tightness

Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton exited Saturday's game against the Atlanta Braves early with left hamstring tightness.

The team announced that the former MVP will undergo imaging on Sunday.

Stanton lofted a double to lead off the fourth inning. He would score on Gleyber Torres' double later in the inning but cameras caught Stanton gingerly rounding third base as he headed home. The broadcast also caught Stanton visibly grimacing as he crossed home plate.

When his turn in the order came up in the sixth, he was pinch-hit for with Trent Grisham.

Stanton finished going 1-for-2 with the run scored.

The Yankees DH has had a bounceback year. In 69 games, Stanton is hitting .246 with 18 home runs and driving in 45 RBI.