What the Yankees are getting in new reliever Wandy Peralta

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Andy Martino
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Wandy Peralta in Giants uniform
Wandy Peralta in Giants uniform

The Yankees had been talking to clubs about Mike Tauchman since at least spring training, and the San Francisco Giants were among the most interested clubs.

The Yanks finally found a return that interested them in Wandy Peralta, a 29-year-old left-handed reliever under control through the 2023 season, as well as a player to be named later.

Peralta is 2-1 with two saves and a 5.40 ERA in 10 appearances this year. In six seasons he is 9-9 with two saves and a 4.72 ERA in 220 relief appearances.

Here’s a rival evaluator on what the Yanks are getting:

“He throws strikes with 3 pitches. Good velocity but it doesn’t play quite to the gun. Secondary pitches are above average though and probably his best weapons. Pretty durable guy. Not dominant stuff but he’s a ML reliever.”

There you have it. The Yankees’ new bullpen arm.

Recommended Stories

  • Yankees trade Mike Tauchman to Giants for Wandy Peralta

    The New York Yankees acquired left-handed reliever Wandy Peralta from the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday for outfielder Mike Tauchman. New York also gets a player to be named as part of the deal. Peralta, 29, is 2-1 with two saves and a 5.40 ERA in 10 relief appearances with the Giants this season and is 9-9 with a 4.72 ERA and two saves in nine major league seasons with Cincinnati (2016-19) and San Francisco (2019-21).

  • Consider Peralta if searching for offensive boost

    If fantasy managers are looking for a boost in offensive production, then NBC Sports EDGE's Christopher Crawford says Diamondbacks OF David Peralta is a worthy pickup.

  • Yankees trade OF Mike Tauchman to Giants for reliever Wandy Peralta

    The Yankees are shaking up their roster after a slow start, sending backup outfielder Mike Tauchman to the Giants for lefty reliever Wandy Peralta.

  • Yankees trade Mike Tauchman to San Francisco - report

    The Yankees traded Mike Tauchman to the Giants for lefty reliever Wandy Peralta.

  • New York Yankees trade OF Mike Tauchman to San Francisco, Andy Martino reacts

    SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino reacts to the news that the New York Yankees have traded OF Mike Tauchman to the San Francisco Giants for lefty reliever Wandy Peralta and a player to be named later.

  • Should Yankees trade Aaron Judge in the future? | SportsNite

    After a report came out that the Yankees and Angels were in light trade talks over Aaron Judge, SportsNite determines if New York should consider trading Judge in the future. Watch more SportsNite: https://sny.tv/shows/sportsnite About SportsNite: SportsNite takes viewers inside all things New York sports by discussing the latest sports news of the night. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the "go-to" digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv ​ Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi​ Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 ​ Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp

  • Yankees' Deivi Garcia: Why this could be his time to solidfy rotation spot

    Yankees RHP Deivi Garcia has been awaiting his call to the bigs, and Monday is that opportunity for the right-hander who will start against the Baltimore Orioles.

  • Javier pitches Astros past Mariners 2-0, back over .500

    Cristian Javier combined with two relievers on a two-hitter, and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 2-0 on Tuesday night to get above .500 as they bounced back from a long skid. Javier (3-0) allowed two hits in a career-high seven innings — both by Kyle Seager — struck out six and walked three. “He showed me he’s in shape,” Houston manager Dusty Baker said.

  • CG: NYY@BAL - 4/27/21

    Condensed Game: Aaron Judge, Kyle Higashioka and Giancarlo Stanton belted solo home runs to lead the Yankees to a 5-1 win over the Orioles

  • Is Gary Sanchez on the verge of, once again, losing his job?

    It certainly looks like Gary Sanchez is catching just one of the Yankees’ next four games.

  • Apple will ban apps that offer users rewards for allowing tracking

    Apple finally rolled out iOS 14.5 to the public on Monday, marking the official introduction of the all-new App Tracking Transparency feature which requires apps to ask for users' consent in order to track them. This will undoubtedly have an effect on the bottom line of many apps, which might incentivize some developers to gently nudge app users in the direction of allowing themselves to be tracked by offering them some kind of reward. Apple, on the other hand, doesn't want developers to offer incentives for allowing tracking. In an update to its Human Interface Guidelines, the company has informed developers that their apps could be banned or rejected from the App Store if they attempt to compensate users for granting their request to track them. "Never precede the system-provided alert with custom messaging that could confuse or mislead people," the update warns. "People sometimes tap quickly to dismiss alerts without reading them. A custom messaging screen that takes advantage of such behaviors to influence choices will lead to rejection by App Store Review." Apple then provides several examples of unacceptable custom messages about the benefits of tracking: Don’t offer incentives for granting the request. You can’t offer people compensation for granting their permission, and you can’t withhold functionality or content or make your app unusable until people allow you to track them. Don’t display a custom message that mirrors the functionality of the system alert. In particular, don’t create a button title that uses "Allow" or similar terms, because people don’t allow anything in a pre-alert screen. Don’t show an image of the standard alert and modify it in any way. Don’t draw a visual cue that draws people’s attention to the system alert’s Allow button. Apple wants to give developers a chance to explain to users why allowing an app to track them might be beneficial, but it's a very fine line between being informative and pushing users in one direction or another. If Apple believes an app is out of step with these instructions, it could be removed from the App Store. On its face, this appears to be yet another step in the right direction to protect customer data by ensuring that users won't be tricked or persuaded into allowing themselves to be tracked, but it also poses an interesting question. If the user is willing to allow tracking, and it benefits both the developer and the users, shouldn't that be the user's choice? Apple has the right to control its platforms how it pleases, but if the users understand the consequences of allowing tracking and are willing to go through with it in order to help out the developer, receive additional benefits, or both, why can't they make that decision themselves? This rule might need a second look.

  • LEADING OFF: D-backs keep pitching amid no-hitter debate

    Right-hander Merrill Kelly (1-2, 7.71 ERA) starts for the Diamondbacks when they host Fernando Tatis Jr. and the Padres following a dominant pitching performance in a doubleheader at Atlanta. Madison Bumgarner tossed a seven-inning no-hitter against the Braves on Sunday after Zac Gallen threw a one-hit shutout in the opener. An MLB committee in 1991 ruled a no-hitter had to go at least nine innings and the Elias Sports Bureau — the sport’s official statistician — repeated that stance last year when seven-inning doubleheaders began.

  • ESPN Sets Launch of Mets Documentary, ‘Once Upon a Time in Queens,’ for 2021

    ESPN examined the 1990s Chicago Bulls in a celebrated documentary series and probed the fortunes of the 1970s New York Yankees in a serialized drama. Now the sports-media giant has big plans for the New York Mets. ESPN Films plans to release “Once Upon a Time in Queens,” a four-part series on the 1986 Mets, […]

  • Vladimir Guerrero Jr. crushes baseballs to the moon in 3 HR, grand-slam outing

    Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went completely berserk at the plate on Tuesday, blasting three bombs including a grand slam to lift the Jays over the Nationals.

  • Derrick Rose, Taj Gibson have played key roles under Tom Thibodeau: 'Both guys have been through it'

    The Knicks are 18-8 with Derrick Rose in the lineup. Thibodeau was in favor of New York signing Gibson in early January; the head coach played a significant role in the Knicks’ trade for Rose. Both Rose and Gibson played for Thibodeau in Chicago and Minnesota.

  • Rumor: Knicks will need to trade Obi Toppin because of roster fit

    One anonymous assistant general manager believes the Knicks will eventually need to trade rookie Obi Toppin.

  • Posted Up - Julius Erving on why LeBron doesn’t make his top all-time NBA teams

    The Basketball Hall of Famer joined the Posted Up with Chris Haynes podcast to discuss which players in today’s game could play in any era — and ranks his top teams all-time, which doesn’t include the player who is arguably the game’s greatest today. Hear the full conversation on the Posted Up with Chris Haynes podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.

  • Maple Leafs' Joe Thornton lists gorgeous San Jose luxury home for $9,500,000

    The five bedroom, six bathroom home comes with a stunning backyard view.

  • U.S. sending India help 'immediately': Biden

    India is now the epicenter of the global coronavirus pandemic as a second wave of infections has driven the death toll up to almost 200,000.On Tuesday, vital medical supplies began to reach the country of 1.35 billion people but hospitals starved of life-saving oxygen and beds still were turning away coronavirus patients.The United States and other countries pledged urgent medical aid to try to contain the emergency in India.

  • MLB experts on Francisco Lindor's struggles | Shea Anything

    On the Shea Anything podcast presented by Verizon, SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino reveals what MLB talent evaluators have told him regarding Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor, and the hitting trends the superstar is showing at the plate. About Shea Anything: Subscribe below to the Shea Anything Podcast to hear Doug Williams, Andy Martino and Keith Hernandez talk New York Mets all season long! Apple: on.sny.tv/Fjog278 Spotify: on.sny.tv/mox84ql Baseball Night in New York host Doug Williams, SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino, and SNY Analyst and Mets legend Keith Hernandez bring you the Shea Anything podcast! The guys discuss and debate everything surrounding the New York Mets, with two editions weekly to provide the ultimate fan with insider access, exclusive interviews, and unique stories about the team from Queens. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the "go-to" digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv ​ Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi​ Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 ​ Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp