Yankees' Gerrit Cole ticked off by Spider Tack joke from Brett Gardner during season: report

An interesting report came from NJ.com's Bob Klapisch regarding Yankees ace Gerrit Cole and veteran OF Brett Gardner.

It stemmed from MLB's crack down on foreign substances being used by pitchers, including Spider Tack. It was something that really affected some pitchers, as someone like Rays ace Tyler Glasnow said it led to him getting injured. Cole was suspected to be one that used it as well, though it wasn't entirely confirmed.

Either way, to lighten the mood about it in the Yankees' clubhouse, Klapisch said Gardner wore pine tar on his hat, specifically looking for a reaction from Cole. It was the wrong one.

"According to a source, Cole, in full view of his teammates, got in Gardner's face and told him to knock it off," Klapisch wrote.

Gardner, the Yankees' longest-tenured player, is a big clubhouse presence who knows how to keep a team together off the field. So this act shouldn't be viewed as a slight towards Cole. However, No. 45 just didn't like it.

Cole later apologized for his outburst.

During the season, Cole's control seemed to be up and down on some nights. However, he wasn't entirely affected like some pitchers appeared to be.

He finished the regular season with a 3.23 ERA and 243 strikeouts.