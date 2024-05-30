Yankees' Gerrit Cole tosses 43 pitches during throwing session in Tampa

Yankees ace Gerrit Cole had another successful throwing session down in Tampa on Thursday afternoon, throwing 43 pitches and feeling good afterwards.

Speaking with minor league reporter John Brophy, who is a contributor for Prospects Live, Cole said that the plan after this session is to "recover and get back off the mound [in the] middle of next week."

The right-hander threw all of his pitches and said his arm felt good.

As for a rehab assignment, Cole said he would "have to double check but seems like that's the direction it's going." He also mentioned that he doesn't know at what level his rehab assignment would begin.

There's still no word on when that might be, but the 33-year-old is certainly trending in the right direction to be back in the Bronx at some point this season.