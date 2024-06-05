Yankees' Gerrit Cole strikes out five in rehab start for Double-A Somerset

Yankees ace Gerrit Cole pitched his first rehab start for Double-A Somerset on Tuesday and was effective through 3.1 innings.

Cole allowed a leadoff single to start his night but then retired the next three batters -- two via strikeout -- to get out of the first inning. Cole would pitch a 1-2-3 inning in the second and get through the two innings in just 25 pitches (19 strikes).

Before Tuesday’s game, Somerset manager Raul Dominguez said Cole was expected to throw 40 pitches, which he did after a clean third inning. However, the reigning AL Cy Young winner went back out to the mound in the fourth to face one more batter.

Cole struck out the first batter he faced in the fourth inning to pick up his fifth strikeout of the evening. The Yankees ace threw 45 pitches (34 strikes) over 3.1 innings, giving up just two hits.

“Thought it was really fun overall," Cole said after his start. "Felt great to get back out there and get in the flow of things."

Cole said he was happy that he was able to move the ball on both sides of the plate, throw pitches for strikes and even cover first base on some grounders. The Yankees ace said he was told he was hovering between 94-97 mph on Tuesday.

Cole pitched one spring training game before he was placed on the 60-day IL on Opening Day. When asked if he felt he was close to returning to the team, Cole took a beat before answering.

"Definitely close," he said. "Not sure how many more I’ll need but definitely closer rather than farther away. Should be right around the corner here."