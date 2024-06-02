Yankees' Gerrit Cole to start rehab assignment on Tuesday with Double-A Somerset

After three months without throwing in a professional game, Yankees ace Gerrit Cole will finally return to game action on Tuesday when he begins his rehab assignment with Double-A Somerset, manager Aaron Boone said on Sunday.

Cole, who has been out with right elbow nerve inflammation, only pitched in one spring training start on March 1 before suffering his injury. He was placed on the 60-day IL right before the season started.

The 33-year-old threw a couple of throwing sessions down in Tampa and came out of those feeling good. During his most recent session on Thursday he threw 43 pitches and worked on all of his pitches, saying afterwards that a rehab assignment seemed like the next step for him.

Even without their ace and the reigning AL Cy Young award winner for almost a third of the season, the Yankees have gotten off to a fantastic start. Entering play on Sunday, New York is 41-19 which is tied for the most wins in MLB.