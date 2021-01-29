Yankees' Gerrit Cole ranked as second best pitcher in the big leagues by MLB Network

Gerrit Cole throws pitch against Indians in playoffs 2

When the Yankees invested $324 million in Gerrit Cole last offseason, they expected the three-time All-Star to perform at a very high level.

Cole dominated the shortened 2020 season, going 7-3 with a 2.84 ERA in 73.0 IP and recorded 94 strikeouts. Those stats, plus his importance to the Yankees' success earned him the ranking of second best starting pitcher, according to the MLB Network.

"The top three names on this year’s list are familiar," Thomas Harrigan and Manny Randhawa wrote. "While he didn’t win a third consecutive National League Cy Young Award, Jacob deGrom posted a 2.38 ERA and struck out a whopping 39% of batters faced, holding on to the top spot. Gerrit Cole is ranked second after turning in a 2.84 ERA and 33% strikeout rate for the Yankees. Max Scherzer, who comes in at third, wasn’t as dominant as he’s been historically, pitching to a 3.74 ERA over 12 starts, but his reputation still precedes him."

Cole finished fourth in AL Cy Young Award voting, behind Cleveland's Shane Bieber (100 percent of first place votes), Minnesota's Kenta Maeda (second), and Toronto's Hyun Jin Ryu (third).

The star pitcher went 2-0 during the postseason over three starts with a 2.95 ERA and 30 strikeouts. He received a no-decision in Game 5 of the ALDS against the Tampa Bay Rays, in which the Rays would go on to win 2-1.

Cole should continue to hold a top spot in the MLB Network rankings as the Yankees are built to win with him on the mound. Perhaps a World Series ring or an AL Cy Young Award could propel him to the top ranking over Jacob deGrom after the 2021 season.