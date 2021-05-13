Yankees' Gerrit Cole three strikeouts away from breaking this unique record held by Corbin Burnes

Gerrit Cole pitches vs. Rays on April 18

Gerrit Cole is three strikeouts away from securing a record that had been held by Curt Schilling for nearly 20 years -- up until Thursday.

As of his 12 strikeout and zero walk performance on Wednesday, Cole has struck out 56 batters since his last walk -- which tied Schilling's single season mark from 2002.

But just a day after Cole tied things up with Schilling, Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Corbin Burnes broke the record first, with a 57th and 58th straight strikeout since his last walk.



In fact, Burnes set his own record of 52 strikeouts without a walk to start the season as well, that he extended to 58 before finally walking a batter.

The record dates back to 1893, when the mound was moved to its current distance from the plate.



Cole should have that chance to break the record next Monday when the Yankees face the Texas Rangers on the road.