Yankees' Gerrit Cole, DJ LeMahieu ranked as Top-15 Players Right Now by MLB Network

Gerrit Cole grey uniform tight shot

Two more Yankees were added to MLB Network's list of the Top 100 Players Right Now, with ace Gerrit Cole and infielder DJ LeMahieu barely missing the Top 10.

Cole's standing on the list actually look a slight hit, as he dropped from. No. 7 last year to the 11th spot in 2021. LeMahieu took a big step forward, though, as he rose up to 11th all the way from his 37th ranking in last year's list.

Cole and LeMahieu join teammates Aaron Judge (No. 21), Luke Voit (No. 41), Gleyber Torres (No. 64), Gio Urshela (No. 78), and Giancarlo Stanton (No. 97) on the list.

After signing with the Yankees on a massive nine-year, $324 million contract last offseason, Cole had a successful first season in pinstripes, pitching to a 2.84 ERA while striking out 11.6 batters per nine innings. He finished fourth in AL Cy Young voting, while helping the Yankees reach the postseason, where he started three games and allowed six earned runs over 18.1 innings of work (2.98 ERA).

LeMahieu, meanwhile, will take the field for the Yankees after re-signing with the club on a six-year, $90 million deal. Since joining the Yankees prior to the 2019 season, all LeMahieu has done is finish fourth and third in AL MVP voting in his first two seasons, respectively, while slashing .336/.386/.536.