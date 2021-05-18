After Yankees’ Gerrit Cole breaks MLB strikeout record, Texas Rangers rough him up

New York Yankees right-hander Gerrit Cole set a MLB record Monday night by striking out the side in the first inning at Globe Life Field.

Cole recorded his 59th strikeout without a walk when he got Texas Rangers’ slugger Joey Gallo swinging to end the first inning. He takes the record away from Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Gerrit Cole last week with 58 consecutive strikeouts without a walk. He struck out six before issuing his first walk of the season on Thursday.

Burnes broke Kenley Jansen’s 2017 record of 51 with the Dodgers.

Cole’s night, however, didn’t stay dominant for long. Although he didn’t walk a batter, Adolis Garcia homered to start the second and the Rangers added three more hits, including doubles by David Dahl and Isiah Kiner-Falefa to take a 3-1 lead.