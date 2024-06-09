Yankees' Gerrit Cole allows one earned run in effective second rehab outing

Yankees ace Gerrit Cole made his second rehab appearance with the Somerset Patriots on Sunday, pitching into the fifth inning against the Hartford Yard Goats.

Cole allowed a solo home run in the first, but he settled in nicely after that, going 4.2 innings while allowing just one earned runs on two hits. He struck out four Yard Goats and did not walk a batter.

Cole threw 57 pitches, 44 of which were strikes, and his fastball was in the mid 90's. His two strikeouts in the fifth inning, his final two hitters of the day, came on fastballs clocked at 94 and 93 miles per hour.

The last time Yankees manager Aaron Boone was asked about Cole returning to the big-league rotation, he said he doesn't have a timetable just yet, with the team unsure of exactly how many rehab appearances the 33-year-old would need.

“That’s something we’ll continue to work through,” Boone said last Thursday about Cole’s next steps in the rehab process. “Obviously Gerrit will pour a lot into that, and we’ll just keep taking it day by day, but at least a couple more [starts]. We’ll see if it’s, I don’t know how many – is it two is it three – it’s gonna be what is best and we’ll come to that decision as we go.”