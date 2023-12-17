Yankees’ Gerrit Cole, Aaron Judge selected to 2023 All-MLB team

MLB announced the players who were selected to this year’s All-MLB teams on Saturday and the Yankees have two members of this exclusive club.

Gerrit Cole was selected to the first team among MLB’s starting pitchers. The 33-year-old had one of his best seasons ever in 2023. He went 15-4 and pitched to an AL-best 2.63 ERA, en route to his first career Cy Young award.

This is Cole’s fourth career All-MLB selection and third as a first-team player.

Other starters who joined Cole on the All-MLB first team this year were Zac Gallen, NL Cy Young award winner Blake Snell, Spencer Strider and Shohei Ohtani.

Kevin Gausman, Sonny Gray, Nathan Eovaldi, Jordan Montgomery and Kyle Bradish were selected for the All-MLB second teams.

Aaron Judge was the second Yankee selected. The 2022 AL MVP was selected for the second team amongst MLB’s outfielders.

Judge was on track to have comparable numbers to his MVP season, but an injury over the summer had him miss two months of the 2023 campaign. Still, Judge finished with a .264 average along with 37 home runs and 75 RBI.

The Rangers’ Adolis Garcia and the Astros’ Kyle Tucker were also selected for the second team among outfielders.

As for the first team, reigning NL MVP Ronald Acuna Jr. headlines a squad of outfielders that includes Mookie Betts and Corbin Carroll.



