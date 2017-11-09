Yankees give everyone another reason to hate Twitter's expansion to 280 characters
Give the New York Yankees an inch — or in this case 140 extra characters — and they’ll take the whole Internet.
With 280 characters to work with now, Twitter users have been mostly using the extra space to show why less is more, especially when it comes to sharing opinions and information on social media.
As for the Yankees? They used the extra space to remind everyone that they’re the Yankees and they rule the world.
2009
2000
1999
1998
1996
1978
1977
1962
1961
1958
1956
1953
1952
1951
1950
1949
1947
1943
1941
1939
1938
1937
1936
1932
1928
1927
1923
Wow. We've never been able to do that before! Thanks, @twitter. pic.twitter.com/4W1U7qpLlj
— New York Yankees (@Yankees) November 8, 2017
For those who might not follow our beloved game closely, those years represent the Yankees 27 World Series championship seasons. It’s a not-so-subtle reminder that the Yankees have the richest championship history in MLB, more than doubling the next closest franchise — the St. Louis Cardinals with 11.
Most people could have lived without that reminder. It might even fall under the category of trolling. They’ve heard it time and time again when debating Yankees fans on the same social media platforms, and perhaps even more so when watching their favorite team play against the Yankees. It’s a reality that’s always present for Yankees fans to fall back on and it works on everyone, even fans of teams with more recent championship victories.
By the same token, who among us wouldn’t absolutely love it or do the same thing if our favorite team shared that same rich history? If you’re saying no you’re lying to yourself. That’s why we can’t be too mad at the Yankees for taking advantage of the situation.
As for Twitter’s decision to double its character limit and leave the door open for such non-humble bragging and/or trolling, that’s not one bit cool.
Well, unless it’s being used to troll the Cleveland Browns.
Honestly shocked the list of @Browns starting QBs since 1999 fit in 280 characters:
Couch
Detmer
Wynn
Pederson
Holcomb
McCown
Garcia
Dilfer
Frye
Dorsey
Gradakowski
Anderson
Quinn
Delhomme
Wallace
McCoy
Lewis
Weeden
Campbell
Hoyer
Manziel
Shaw
McCown
Davis
RG3
Kessler
Kizer
Hogan
— Austin Hunt (@AustinHunt) November 8, 2017
More MLB coverage from Yahoo Sports:
– – – – – – –
Mark Townsend is a writer for Big League Stew on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at bigleaguestew@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!