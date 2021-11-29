Yankees free agent target Corey Seager signs 10-year, $325 million deal with Rangers

Corey Seager Treated Image - two images, smiling in foreground and throwing in background

One of the Yankees' top shortstop targets is off the market.

Corey Seager has agreed to a 10-year, $325 million deal with the Texas Rangers, according to Jeff Passan.

SNY MLB insider Andy Martino reported that Seager's market was moving quickly and there was a possibility he would sign before Dec. 2. That is exactly what happened but it was not New York that got the job done.

The Yankees could pivot to Carlos Correa or Trevor Story.



Seager dealt with injury in 2021, but when he was on the field, the 27-year-old produced. A slash line of .306/.394/.521 with 16 homers, 22 doubles and 57 RBI, as well as a reliable glove at short led to a 3.7 WAR.



Over his seven-year career, Seager is a two-time All-Star (likely would have been three times if he were not hurt last year) that has slashed .29/.367/.504 with a .870 OPS.

Seager's deal is now the second-highest free-agent contract in MLB history, narrowly beating out Gerrit Cole's $324 million deal with the Yanks, and tied for the sixth-largest in baseball history, along with Giancarlo Stanton's deal with the Marlins.