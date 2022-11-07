Yankees free agency and trade buzz: Luis Severino's option for 2023 picked up

Luis Severino mid throw Yankees pinstripes

Here is the latest free agency and trade buzz surrounding the Yankees..

Nov. 7, 10:53 a.m.

The Yankees are picking up the $15 million option on RHP Luis Severino for the 2023 season, the team announced Monday.

The move was expected, with GM Brian Cashman saying this past Friday that the team planned to exercise the option.

"I haven't talked to anybody yet about it, but he's a really impactful pitcher, so the answer to that would be an easy yes," Cashman said at the Yankees' end-of-season news conference.

Severino, who will turn 29 in February, had a 3.18 ERA (3.79 FIP) and 1.00 WHIP while striking out 112 in 102 innings in 2022, but injuries limited him to just 19 starts.

In two appearances in the 2022 postseason, Severino allowed six runs in 11 innings.