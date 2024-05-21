Yankees give up four runs in ninth, seven-game winning streak ends with 5-4 loss to Mariners

The Yankees blew a three-run lead in the ninth and lost to the Seattle Mariners, 5-4, snapping a seven-game winning streak.

Here are the takeaways...

- Clay Holmes gave up four runs in the ninth inning, as the Yanks' 4-1 lead quickly disappeared. Luke Raley singled and Gleyber Torres' throw got by Anthony Rizzo at first, allowing a run to score and make it a 4-2 game. Mitch Haniger drove in another to cut the lead to one, and after a walk to load the bases, Dominic Canzone hit a sacrifice fly to right to tie the game at 4-4. Holmes then gave up a single to Ty France as the Mariners took their first lead of the night, 5-4.

- Aaron Judge hit his AL-leading 16th double of the season with one out in the first and Juan Soto advanced to third base to give the Yanks an early scoring opportunity. Alex Verdugo took advantage and put New York ahead 2-0 with a double to right field off Mariners starter Logan Gilbert.

After Soto and Judge hit back-to-back singles with one out in the fifth, Verdugo came through again with a single up the middle to make it a 3-0 game. Verdugo recorded his third hit in the bottom of the seventh to load the bases after Soto and Judge walked.

Verdugo had a chance to be the hero in the bottom of the ninth, but grounded out with Soto on first. The left fielder finished the game 3-for-5 with three RBI as he's recorded a hit in six of the last seven games. While Soto and Judge both went 2-for-4 with a walk and strikeout.

- Marcus Stroman breezed through the first four innings, allowing just one hit on 56 pitches with three strikeouts, including two against catcher Cal Raleigh. He stayed hot and tossed four straight 1-2-3 innings through the sixth, as the righty retired 13 straight Mariners.

In the seventh inning, Stroman struck out Raleigh for a third time to give him five on the night and make it 15 straight Seattle batters sent down. Luke Raley snapped the streak with a single, but Stroman bounced back to get a flyout to end the inning. After striking out the leadoff hitter in the eighth, Stroman let up a solo home run to Canzone to make it a 3-1 game and end his night.

The right-hander's best start as a Yankee came to an end after 96 pitches and 7.1 innings of work. Stroman allowed the lone run on three hits with a walk and six strikeouts, lowering his ERA to 3.05 and 2.65 over four starts in May.

- Giancarlo Stanton and Rizzo hit back-to-back singles in the bottom of the fourth, and after a force out at second, Jose Trevino walked to load the bases. However, the Yanks couldn't capitalize on the scoring chance as Jon Berti grounded into the inning-ending 4-6-3 double play.

Rizzo finished the game 2-for-4 after picking up another base knock in the sixth.

- Anthony Volpe extended his career-high hitting streak to 13 games with an infield single in bottom of the seventh. Although, the 23-year-old was thrown out trying to steal second on a close play that was challenged and overturned in Seattle's favor.

- Luke Weaver came in for relief in the top of the eighth and got two quick outs, including a strikeout, to give him 18 straight scoreless innings. In the bottom half of the eight, Berti drove in Torres to give the Yankees a 4-1 lead.

Game MVP: Dominic Canzone

Canzone started the Mariners rally in the top of the eighth with his solo home run off Stroman. The 26-year-old then came through with a sacrifice fly to score the game-tying run in the ninth inning, setting up France's go-ahead RBI.

Highlights

What's Next

The Yankees continue the four-game series against the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday at Yankee Stadium. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Clarke Schmidt (5-1, 2.49 ERA) gets the start for the Yanks while Bryan Woo (1-0, 0.93 ERA) takes the mound for Seattle.