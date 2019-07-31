Yankees' Luke Voit heads to IL with sports hernia, may need surgery

NEW YORK — Luke Voit might need surgery — and the New York Yankees might need to get another first baseman before Wednesday’s 4 p.m. ET trade deadline.

An MRI revealed Voit has a sports hernia, which could require surgery and a six-week rehab. He was placed on the injured list Wednesday.

“It’s one of those things that could be treated in a day to day scenario or it could turn into a surgery situation, which could be more of a six-week thing,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “That will probably be determined over the next 24-48 hours.”

Voit missed eight games from June 30-July 13 with an abdominal strain. He exited Tuesday’s loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks with what the team described at the time as a “core muscle injury.”

Edwin Encarnacion started at first in place of Voit on Wednesday. DJ LeMahieu, who is recovering from a low-grade groin strain, is another capable option. And Mike Ford provides depth at the position in the minors.

The Yankees have tried — unsuccessfully so far — to add starting pitching at the deadline, with Marcus Stroman ending up with the rival New York Mets and Trevor Bauer ending up with the Cincinnati Reds. They also could look to strengthen an already deep bullpen.

If the Yankees do look outside the organization, Toronto’s Justin Smoak appears available.

