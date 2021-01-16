Yankees finalizing a deal with two-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Corey Kluber

After negotiations reportedly began to heat up on Friday, Corey Kluber is now set to join the Yankees' rotation.

A source tells SNY's Andy Martino that the Yankees have a deal in place with Kluber, pending a physical. MLB Network's Jon Heyman reports that the deal is expected to be worth $10 million-plus.

Martino reported on Friday that the Yanks were "definitely in" on Kluber, whose market was robust.

Kluber had a showcase for roughly two dozen interested teams on Wednesday, where he threw 90 miles per hour, showed all his breaking pitches and appeared healthy, per Martino.

Kluber, 34, has missed the majority of the last two seasons due to injuries -- including a shoulder injury in 2020 and a broken forearm in 2019 that was sustained when he was hit by a line drive.

Before his recent health issues, Kluber was one of the best and most durable starting pitchers in baseball from 2013 to 2018, including posting a 2.25 ERA and 0.86 WHIP in 2017 and a 2.89 ERA and 0.99 WHIP in 2018.

Kluber pitched a combined 418.2 IP between 2017 and 2018.



He will now join a rotation that will include Gerrit Cole and Jordan Montgomery, giving the Yanks what they hope will be another reliable arm to add to their the starting five.