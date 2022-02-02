Yankees' farm system in Top 15 of Baseball America's rankings for 2022

Baseball America released their farm system rankings heading into 2022, and the Yankees landed in the Top 15.

Coming in at No. 13 are the Bombers, who feature a solid prospect list that includes No. 1 prospect SS Anthony Volpe, SS Oswald Peraza, OF Jasson Dominguez, and right-handers Luis Gil and Clarke Schmidt.

However, the AL East is stacked with prospect talent waiting in the wings. The Tampa Bay Rays came in at No. 2, just below the Seattle Mariners for the top spot. And the Baltimore Orioles, who have been slumping for quite some time, has some elite prospects who are on their way, which is why BA gave them the No. 4 ranking.

To finish out the AL East, the Boston Red Sox are No. 11 and the Toronto Blue Jays, who brought up a lot of their young talent in recent seasons, are at No. 19.

We'll see which of these Yankee prospects will impact the big club during the 2022 campaign.