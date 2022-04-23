Yankees fans throw trash at Guardians players after walk-off win

WATCH: Yankees fans throw trash at Guardians players in wild scene originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New York Yankees' walk-off win over the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday was overshadowed by the abhorrent actions of Yankees fans.

In bottom of the ninth inning, Guardians center fielder Myles Straw climbed the outfield wall and confronted fans sitting in right-center. That's where Gleyber Torres hit his game-winning single moments later, and chaos ensued.

Fans reacted to the walk-off by throwing trash at Straw and right fielder Oscar Mercado. Yankees players, including Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, were forced to cut their celebration short and get the fans to stop before the situation escalated further.

Watch the wild sequence of events below:

Guardians outfielder Myles Straw climbed the wall to exchange words with a fan after a game-tying double



Then Yankees fans threw garbage on the field after New Yorkâ€™s walk-off hit. Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton told them to stop pic.twitter.com/Hfij0oD7O5 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) April 23, 2022

That's a bad look for Yankees fans, and it's far from the first time they've crossed a line with the players. The Boston Red Sox had their own issues last year at Yankee Stadium when a fan threw a baseball at outfielder Alex Verdugo. That fan was banned from the stadium for life, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see these fans receive some sort of disciplinary action as well.

The Yankees will host the Guardians again Sunday at 1:35 p.m. ET.